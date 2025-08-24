Bookbench trail sculptures to be removed

More than 40 sculptures across Shetland, Orkney and the North East of Scotland will soon be removed in preparation for a special farewell event.

The BookBench Trail has been running in support of Clan Cancer Support. But the sculptures will be removed from tomorrow in time for a special farewell event next month at the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

The public art trail features a total of 41 large BookBench sculptures displayed across a 500-mile route from Stonehaven to Lerwick.

The project’s farewell weekend will take place on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st September.

Organisers anticipate thousands of visitors will attend the event for the only chance to see all the sculptures under the one roof before they are sold at auction to raise valuable funds for Clan Cancer Support.

Clan’s chief executive Fiona Fernie said: “As we come to the final days of The BookBench Trail, we’d like to thank our amazing sponsors for helping us to coordinate such a special project across our communities.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of the public throughout the trail and look forward to welcoming guests to our Farewell Weekend in September for what we hope will be the perfect send off for our BookBenches before they are given new homes at our auction.”

The BookBench Trail’s farewell event will offer members of the public access to an indoor display of all 41 large BookBench sculptures and all 38 mini BookBench sculptures which have been designed by local schools.

Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favourite World Book Day character, with face painting and art activities on offer and the opportunity to buy trail merchandise and pre-loved books, with all proceeds going to support Clan’s vital services.