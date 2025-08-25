Long-serving officer is a ‘true professional’

Assistant chief constable Emma Bond presents PC Carole Smith with her long service award.

A police officer has been recognised for her two decades of service to the constabulary and the isles.

PC Carole Smith has spent her entire career to date serving the Shetland community and has become a familiar and respected figure across the isles.

Last week, she was joined by her family at Lerwick Police Station, where Assistant chief constable Emma Bond presented her with the prestigious award.

The ceremony celebrated PC Smith’s commitment, professionalism, and the positive impact she has had on the Shetland community throughout her career.

Ms Bond praised PC Smith’s dedication, noting that her long-standing service exemplifies the highest standards of policing and community engagement.

Chief inspector Chris Sewell, local Area Commander for Shetland described her as “a true professional whose hard work and commitment to Shetland have made a real difference to these islands.”