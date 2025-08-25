Man on fishing vessel rescued by coastguard helicopter

The coastguard rescue helicopter landing at Clickimin. Photo: Jim Mullay

A fisherman has been rescued by the rescue helicopter after an emergency call-out.

Coastguard confirmed a 57-year-old man onboard a French-flagged vessel required medical attention.

A call was made shortly before noon today (Monday) with the R900 helicopter heading 60 miles north of Sumburgh to collect the patient.

It was also understood that police attended the Clickimin landing site, to clear area where a sports-related event was taking place.