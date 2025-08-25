New pitch almost complete, says SIC

The playing surface is being laid at the new Clickimin 3G pitch. Photo: SIC

The new artificial pitch at the Clickimin has neared completion, with the synthetic surface in place.

Ground works and associated drainage were completed in recent weeks with lighting columns and fencing also installed.

The SIC said 300 tonnes of sand and 100 tonnes of corn infill will be put on the surface, weather permitting.

“Work is ongoing to cut in all the necessary pitch markings and install sockets for the rugby posts,” it said on Facebook.

It is hoped that the pitch will be open for use soon, once this work is complete. In the meantime, rugby matches will continue to be played on grass at the Gilbertson Park in Lerwick.

The overall cost of the pitch is expected to be £1.46 million funded from a combination of sources – Shetland Islands Council, Scottish Football Association, sportscotland, Scottish Rugby Union, Shetland Football Association and Shetland Rugby.