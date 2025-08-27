Stuart Hill to face trial over motoring offences

Stuart Hill.

Sovereignty campaigner Stuart Hill will argue he is not the person accused of motoring offences at a trial in December.

Hill was charged with driving a car with inappropriate registration plates, no insurance or MoT, and without a valid licence.

Appearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday), the 82-year-old contested the name on the charges sheet, claiming it was not him.

“I am a man called by the name of Stuart,” Hill told the court when asked to confirm his name.

Before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank can take Hill’s plea, the sovereignty campaigner made clear that the procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie had accused the wrong person.

He also argued the court had no jurisdiction over him.

Hill asked the sheriff at what point did he assume authority to oversee lawful court business.

“When I step into this court and take my seat,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Cruickshank considered a debate to be set to allow Hill to argue he was falsely accused but he had to stress he had jurisdiction.

Hill said there was “no court in Shetland” and the room he was in was just a “public” space.

The sheriff reminded Hill that he asked for a debate to be held to confirm his identity.

“You asked me to do that, so you must accept that I have jurisdiction,” Sheriff Cruickshank said.

Mr MacKenzie asked the sheriff what the point was to holding a debate. It was just as easy to tender a “not guilty” plea and argue it at trial.

He concluded that the situation “doesn’t make sense”.

Hill will appear for trial later this year on 18th December.