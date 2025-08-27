Supervision and unpaid work for teen who had sexual images of children

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

An 18-year-old who had 46 indecent images of children and 21 videos on one mobile phone was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Evan Moncrieff also avoided being put on the sex offenders register.

The teenager, from, Gott, Tingwall, admitted the charges at Lerwick Sheriff Court last month.

At the time, the court heard police had received intelligence from Moncrieff’s workplace, which concerned his activities between 6th April and 27th August last year.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said two mobile phones were discovered in Moncrieff’s possession – one of which stored the indecent images and videos.

These varied in categories (A, B and C), with A being the most serious.

He added the run-time of the videos totalled two hours and 41 minutes.

The other phone showed a search history with sexual content.

On Wednesday, defence agent Ellen MacDonald said her client was “devastated” and felt “shame” which he brought upon his family.

He had quit his job at the Clickimin Leisure Complex as a result of his offending.

The case had also affected his “dream” of joining the armed forces, which he had applied to join. He has since withdrawn his application.

“He knows what he was doing was wrong,” Ms MacDonald told the court.

She added it was “not a victimless crime”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Moncrieff to comply with 12 months of supervision and ordered him to complete unpaid work as an alternative to a custodial sentence.