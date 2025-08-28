Bressay walk for Parkinson’s charity

Lewie Tulloch and Duncan MacPhail at the end of their round-Bressay charity walk. Photo: Keith Morrison

Two men have walked a lap of Bressay’s coast in support of Parkinson’s Shetland.

Duncan MacPhail, 66, and Lewie Tulloch, 60, set off last Friday morning expecting to be in by tea, but ended up pushing through rough terrain till near dark.

“It was good to begin with until we got to Noss, and then after that up North it just went pear-shaped,” said Mr MacPhail. “It was a lot of hard-going, rough terrain; we had a lot of swollen legs and blisters.”

In the end the near 24-mile walk took the pair just more than 13 hours.

“Honestly I didn’t think we were going to get to the Maryfield,” said Mr MacPhail. “But it was a good pint. We both enjoyed it, and were very sore Saturday and Sunday.

“It was longer than expected but we’re delighted we got it done.”

Mr MacPhail, a maintenance engineer with SRT, and Mr Tulloch, a construction director at DITT, had been planning a walk since they took on the West Highland Way together in 2016.

While the route may have been up for discussion, their choice of charity was easy.

“Both our families have been affected by Parkinson’s,” said Mr MacPhail, whose partner, Valerie Leask, was diagnosed two years ago.

“Parkinson’s Shetland is a separate thing from Parkinson’s UK,” said Ms Leask, who now helps the group with fundraising and organising its weekly exercise classes.

“Everybody’s different, so we can speak to one another and see that what works for one person might not work for you,” she added. “It’s about getting together with folk that’s the same as yourself. It’s the friendship.”

So far the pair have raised more than £3,700. Their fundraising page closes on Monday, and you can donate here.

“I’m totally gobsmacked by the amount of money we’ve raised,” said Mr MacPhail. “We’re overwhelmed by the amount of support we’ve got from everybody. It’s amazing.”