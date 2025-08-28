Cope’s major expansion on track for completion by end of year

Andrew Gear from HIE along with Sally Spence from SIC on a recent visit - with the team at Cope.

A social enterprise’s major expansion is nearing completion after an investment of nearly £1 million.

Cope’s Home Co. at the Port Business Park in Lerwick is set to open its larger refurbished premises by the end of the year.

The bigger premises will enable Cope to stock more goods for resale, accommodate larger items and enhance its display area.

As part of the development, the building will benefit from upgraded insulation and energy-efficient features to reduce carbon emissions and support Cope’s net-zero ambitions

Cope chief executive Steven Coutts said: “Shetland Home Co. has grown year on year due to community support, and we were delighted to receive the grant funding to realise our ambitions for the expansion.

“This project will be transformational for our participants, staff, volunteers and the wider community who donate and purchase goods.

“The extension also includes a large solar PV system which will support us on our net zero journey.”

The £964,858 project has been achieved with funding support of up to £266,858 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE); £21,387 from the SIC’s economic development grant scheme and more than £653,000, which the SIC secured through the Scottish government’s islands programme.

HIE’s head of business growth Andrew Gear said the organisation was pleased to support the project, enabling Cope to expand its reuse and recycling services for the benefit of the community.

“It’s great to see Cope bring this vision to life – enhancing the customer experience while creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for employees and work placements,” he added.

The SIC’s economic development manager Tommy Coutts said Cope was an “exemplar of a community led business who deliver exceptional services for Shetland while providing inclusive opportunities for their participants and volunteers”.

“The council is delighted to be able to support the development of Shetland Home Co., and we look forward to seeing Cope realise their ambitions for growth and expansion, and seeing their great work continue,” he added.

Island secretary Mairi Gougeon said she was “delighted” the Scottish government was able to contribute to the project.

“By supporting a circular economy and creating opportunities for community wealth building, this project aligns very well with the vision of our National Islands Plan and the Scottish government’s commitment to increase sustainability and resilience on our islands,” she added.