Action groups to launch ‘Time to Tunnel’ campaign at Unst show

A Faroes tunnel. Photo: Landsverk

Tunnel action groups are to launch a new campaign to build on the momentum behind fixed links, raise awareness and secure funds for the next crucial stage of the project.

The Time to Tunnel campaign will launch tomorrow (Saturday) at the Unst Show.

Led by the Unst and Yell tunnel action groups, the campaign aims to increase public awareness and support for fixed links serving the islands, while also building on the funds already raised locally for the essential technical studies required to move the project forward.

The groups have already commissioned pre-seismic studies, which are now complete, and are now looking to take the next crucial step – procuring the full seismic work that will underpin the technical and financial case for tunnel development.

The pre-seismic work was undertaken by Norconsult – the company responsible for the engineering design of all subsea tunnels in the Faroe Islands – in conjunction with Geophysix.

Unst Tunnel Action Group’s joint chairman Alec Priest said: “The completion of the pre-seismic studies is significant – it demonstrates our communities’ determination to make tunnels a reality and highlights the power of working together to achieve real progress.

“With the launch of Time to Tunnel, we want to maintain momentum, raise awareness more widely, and build the resources needed for the seismic studies.”

Yell Tunnel Action Group’s joint chairman Steven Henderson added: “Fixed links are not just about transport – they are about the long-term sustainability of our communities.

“They will secure jobs, improve healthcare access, reduce costs for businesses, and create opportunities for future generations.

“Time to Tunnel is about making that vision a reality.”

The campaign launch at the Unst Show will give the community an opportunity to find out more about fixed links, ways to get involved and support the next phase of work.