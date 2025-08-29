Full accreditation for Scalloway Museum

Special recognition has been given to Scalloway Museum, with the attraction awarded full accreditation from Museum Galleries Scotland (MGS), the national development body for the country’s museum sector.

The scheme, managed as a UK-wide standard, is the benchmark for well-run museums and galleries, and achieving full accreditation demonstrates that the museum meets nationally agreed standards in governance, collections care, and visitor services.

This helps ensure the museum is sustainable, resilient, and delivering high-quality experiences.

Operated by the Shetland Bus Friendship Society, the museum has long been at the heart of the community, celebrating and preserving the unique history of Scalloway and the Shetland Bus Operation.

The award, which comes on the back of the official opening recently of the Prince Olav Slipway, recognises the dedication of its volunteers and supporters, whose commitment has helped the museum thrive since its opening in 2012.

Curator Laurie Goodlad said she was “thrilled”.

“It has been a lot of work to get to this stage, and I can’t thank the trustees of the museum enough for their support in finalising the application.

“This achievement is a real testament to the tireless work of our volunteers, trustees, and the many thousands of visitors who come through the doors each season, ensuring that Scalloway Museum not only preserves our community’s story but also shares it with visitors from around the world.

“Without our volunteers, there would quite simply be no museum in Scalloway. Accreditation is recognition of everything they make possible.

“Accreditation underlines our commitment to maintaining the highest standards and gives us a

strong foundation for navigating into the future.”

Chairman of the Shetland Bus Friendship Society Charlie Grant said: “On behalf of the trustees and volunteers we are very pleased that Laurie Goodlad, the curator of the Scalloway Museum, has achieved full accreditation for the Scalloway Museum.

“It comes after a lot of work done by Laurie, the trustees, and volunteers over the last year and puts the Scalloway Museum on a par with all the other museums in Scotland who are in the Museums Galleries Scotland scheme.”

Scalloway Museum says it will continue to build on this success by developing its exhibitions, events, and resources, ensuring that the heritage of Scalloway and the surrounding area remains accessible and engaging for generations to come.