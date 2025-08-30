Firefighters take on mountain of a challenge

Headlines News

Kieran Fraser.

Firefighters have reached new heights in support of a family raising funds in memory of their much-loved dad.

Members of the Scalloway fire crew have today climbed the equivalent of Ben Nevis for Brain Tumour Research.

Eight firefighters have gone up the 13.5-metre ladder at the Lerwick station 15 times each – more than enough to replicate the height of the UK’s highest mountain, which stands at 1,345 metres.

The crew wholeheartedly agreed to undertake the challenge for their colleague Kieran Fraser, whose father Kris tragically died last September.

It is the latest in a series of events which has already seen donations flood in for the charity, totalling a staggering £33,000 so far.

Family members took part in a half marathon back in May, and thousands of pounds have also been raised through a Facebook auction and Sunday teas.

A JustGiving page has played a significant part in the fundraising effort. It reached £3,000 of donations within the first week of going live back in January. It has since gathered donations of more than £24,000.

Speaking to The Shetland Times, Kieran said he was amazed by the support so many people had given.

“I really appreciate all the effort the boys have put in. It’s brilliant,” he said.

“Dad passed away last September really suddenly. It wasn’t from a brain tumour – it was from a brain hemorrhage. But a few members of the family have brain tumours, and we know that Dad always wanted to help people.

“If there was ever a charity that he felt most passionately about, it would have been this charity.”

He said he was amazed by the £33,000 raised so far.

“It’s one of the best things about Shetland, how people come together like this,” he added.

“They know each other and are willing to give so much. You can’t put into words some of the stuff people are willing to do for you.”

Scalloway’s area commander John Kearney said the crew were eager to do all that they could to help.

“We’ll just keep going until we reach our maximum height,” he said.

“The guys are having to do 15 climbs each, out of eight guys. That’ll take us up to the equivalent, and possibly a bit more.

“So far to date the family have done other charitable events, and have raised a substantial amount of cash.

“The public in Shetland are so welcoming, and so warm. They don’t mind helping out with the charity. It’s a great cause. We’re so happy to be helping.”

