Frankie confirmed as Junior Jarl for 2026

Frankie Walterson is the Junior Jarl for 2026.

Next year’s Junior Jarl has taken up the axe to confirm his appointment ahead of the 2026 fire festival.

Frankie Walterson will lead the Junior Up-Helly-Aa next year in Lerwick, the committee announced yesterday (Friday).

He has succeeded Fin Hatrick who enjoyed a busy year with his squad, attending many community events.

An appearance at Shetland Wool Week will be their last as the Junior Jarl’s Squad.

Fin handed over the junior jarl’s axe to Frankie to mark the transition.

It followed an application process open to all young people in S2 at school in Lerwick.