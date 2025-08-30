Lib Dems set for big election spend as party seeks to recruit campaign organiser

Emma Macdonald is standing for the Lib Dems.

The Lib Dems are investing heavily in the battle for Shetland’s next MSP, including with the appointment of a fulltime campaign organiser.

Shetland Liberal Democrats said the role would be to support the party’s candidate Emma Macdonald in the lead up to the Scottish elections next May.

With a salary of £28,000 or more, it represents a major early investment in the campaign – dwarfing the £16,500 that the party spent on securing Beatrice Wishart’s victory in 2021.

The big spend suggests the party expects to face a tough fight to hang on to its seat.

SNP candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad has already been hitting the campaign trail hard with support from First Minister John Swinney who visited the isles recently.

The Lib Dems have held the Shetland seat ever since the formation of the Scottish parliament in 1999.

SNP candidate Tom Wills came closest to overthrowing the Lib Dems at the last election in 2021, when he secured 41.9 per cent of the vote.

The SNP was the first party to announced its candidate for the 2026 elections, confirming Ms Goodlad would be contesting the seat.

Mrs Macdonald was confirmed for the Lib Dems in July after defeating fellow SIC councillor Moraig Lyall.

Labour recently announced John Erskine would be their candidate.

No other party has confirmed candidates.