Team Shetland thanks six-time island games sponsors Malakoff for continued support

Shetland Islands Games Association chairwoman Lesley Hutchison (third from left) presents a framed team photo to Ryan Stevenson and Jessie Szego of Malakoff, accompanied by Shetland team members (from left) Bobby Laurenson, Katie McFarlane, Billy Finnie Lynsey Henderson, Sophie Grant, Caroline Smith, Alex Elphinston and Katie Dinwoodie. Photo: SIGA

Members of Shetland’s island games team presented six-time sponsors Malakoff with a famed photo as a thanks for the company’s continued support.

Team Shetland returned from the International Island Games in Orkney in July with a haul of 17 medals – one gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals in the sports of archery, athletics, cycling, lawn bowls and triathlon.

With 175 competitors and officials, this year’s Shetland team was the largest ever to travel off-island.

Some of the medal winners visited Malakoff’s North Ness base on Friday when Shetland Games Association chairwoman Lesley Hutchison presented the company’s Ryan Stevenson and Jessie Szego with a framed Team Shetland photo.

Malakoff has been the team’s official sponsor since 2013.

Hutchison said: “We’re very grateful to Malakoff Limited for their continued sponsorship which helped towards our costs to take such a large Shetland team to Orkney.

“This year’s games was a fantastic experience for the whole team, and we’re pleased to have had medals and personal bests across so many sports.”

The Betri International Island Games will next take place in Faroe in July 2027.