Costs rise for travellers as NorthLink announces 2026 bookings are open

NorthLink ferry in Lerwick. Photo: Nick McCaffrey

NorthLink has finally opened up the bookings for 2026 but with costs of up to £190 for cabins during peak periods.

The announcement follows growing concerns that people were unable to make travel arrangements for the festive period.

Serco NorthLink announced bookings were available today (Monday) – but with increased prices for passengers, accommodation and vehicles.

The peak cost of an adult sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen rose to £44.50, while it is £21.80 for a child between five and 15-years old.

It will also cost £157 to take a car on board during peak times.

Passengers who want too book a cabin will have to spend between £149 and £190 to get a bed at night for peak times.

This means return travel for a family of four without an islander discount (two adults and two children) with a cabin and a car will cost almost £900.

Even when the discount is applied, the same journey would cost £674.