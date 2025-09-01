Hjaltland Housing marks major milestone

Hjaltland staff at the event on Friday. Photo: Ben Mullay

Hjaltland Housing Association has celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Staff and committee members were joined by contractors, past employees, councillors, community group and tenant forum representatives at a special event in Mareel on Friday.

Other colleagues engaged with the delivery of housing and support services in Shetland were also in attendance.

The association was established in 1975 as a registered society, and later became Hjaltland Housing Association Ltd when it merged with Scottish Airports Ltd in 1980 – a partnership which helped to address the urgent need for additional housing for incoming workforce in the oil industry.

The organisation now has housing schemes across the Shetland Mainland and outer isle locations with more than 885 homes.

It’s a far cry from the early days in 1975, when Hjaltland had 19 properties between at Kalliness in Weisdale and Sanblister Place in Virkie.

The most recent additions to the estate were completed in 2024 and included:

Two properties in Ladies Mire, Brae.

Four homes at Forralea in Walls.

Six at Marthastoon in Aith.

Four in the second phase of Berryview in Scalloway.

The innovative designs applied to the association’s housing schemes have brought various award recognitions.

It was handed the Saltire Society Award and a Civic Trust Commendation for John Jamieson Closs in Lerwick during the early eighties.

In 2012 Da Vadill was shortlisted for the Inverness Architectural Association “Best Building” Award, and was named winner of the Saltire Society Design Award for small housing developments. It also picked up the prize for New Building Award from the Inverness Architectural Association (IAA).

The same year saw Grodians commended for the Saltire Society Design Award for Large Housing Developments. The scheme was also named winner of the IAA’s Place Making Award Winner of the Inverness Architectural Association “Place Making” Award 2012.

The scheme was also recognised in the The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (Rias) awards, picking up a Best Building in Scotland award.

Meanwhile, a project in King Harald Street was also commended in the Highlands and Islands Architectural Associations social benefit award category, while Houlland Lea in Sandwick picked up a rural development of the year award.