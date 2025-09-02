Four lives lost due to drug misuse last year

The town hall was lit up purple to mark overdose awareness day.

Four people died due to drug misuse in 2024, official statistics show.

The annual drug-related death report published today (Tuesday) showed a reduction in Shetland’s figures, along with national trends, though every life lost remains a tragedy.

The number of drug deaths in the isles has been higher in recent years, amid growing concerns about the devastating impact of illicit substances on people and their loved ones.

In 2023, five people lost their lives in Shetland due to drug misuse, which was the joint highest figure since records began.

Nationally, there were 1,017 drug misuse deaths registered in Scotland last year – a decrease of 13 per cent compared with 2023.

Drug misuse deaths increased over the last two decades to their peak in 2020.

They have generally decreased since then, with the exception of a 12 per cent increase in 2023.

The latest figure is the lowest number registered in any year since 2017.

Phillipa Haxton, Head of Vital Events Statistic at the National Records of Scotland, said: “These statistics show a decrease in drug misuse deaths over the last year and represent the lowest number of deaths in the last seven years

“The longer term trend shows that drug misuse deaths are still much more common than they were two decades ago.

“The statistics also provide information about the people who died of a drug misuse death.

“The figures show us that males continue to be more than twice as likely to have a drug misuse death as females.”

NHS Shetland’s annual review heard how the number of people seeking help from the substance misuse recovery service had increased 10-fold – while funding had failed to reflect the increase.

Drugs minister Maree Todd spoke at the meeting when she highlighted concerning trends around synthetic opiates and contamination, leading to increased dangers of overdose.

On Sunday, people gathered in the Lerwick flower park to remembers lives lost too soon through overdose.

Shetland Greens councillor Alex Armitage attended the event.

He said: “Let’s take action to dismantle the systems that drive drug-related harm: Let’s end prohibition and criminalisation, end narrow-minded stigma and enable folk to get the help, support and healthcare we all need.”