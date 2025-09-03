Tax evasion sentence deferred for man who fraudulently claimed £176,000

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A Cunningsburgh businessman who fraudulently claimed more than £176,000 in VAT from HMRC had his sentence deferred and will appear at a later date.

Robert Roberts pleaded guilty to tax evasion at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie described how Roberts had falsified claims over a two year period between June 2020 and June 2022.

The court heard Roberts had made 58 transactions worth £176,388.30 while he was a director of RSM Fishing Ltd and RM Fishing Ltd.

HMRC refused to pay £10,000 of the claims and began a compliance review, which prompted further investigations.

Mr MacKenzie said Roberts had used fake documents, edited PDFs of bank statements and invoices.

When Roberts was confronted after his arrest, he made a “full admission”, Mr MacKenzie said and he alone was responsible as he was the only person in control of the bank account.

Roberts had also made “no efforts” to pay back the money, according to the procurator fiscal.

His defence agent Matthew Berlow said he had been “co-operative” with the investigators.

Roberts also had a proposed plan to pay the money back within 24 months.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank deferred sentence for a criminal social work report but told Mr Berlow the plan to give the money back would be scrutinised “very carefully”.