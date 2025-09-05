Acclaimed folk band releases songs after 25 years

An acclaimed folk band have shared unreleased songs from their debut album in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Shoormal are marking the quarter century milestone with the official release of the 12 songs from Indigo Skies.

Singer-songwriter Freda Leask, who founded the band, has released a song every week from the album on her YouTube channel – with the sixth to be available tomorrow (Friday).

Leask grew up in Yell and began singing as a child after being inspired by her mother Andrina Tulloch – also a gifted vocalist.

“Me folk ai had music going on in the house, mam could sing and there was always a tune going on around Christmas and Newerday or the regattas,” she told The Shetland Times.

“We ai had concerts in the halls around that time and everybody encouraged you, if you were showing a bit of interest then you were involved. I was singing harmonies we me midder fae a very early age and it’s just dyud fae dare.

“In the winter they had all these Islesburgh travelling concerts that dyud aboot all the halls and the organiser took an interest in my singing and I was involved in that fae I was aboot 11, so it got you keenin’ a lot oh folk and some of them are still playing. Local songs and tunes aroond the hoose is really how it all started.”

After her own children grew a little older, Leask decided to return to music – leading to the formation of Shoormal.

“We were all different ages and stages of life,” she said.

“I was in my mid-thirties at the time. My bairns were at a certain stage and I thought ‘I’d quite like to get back into music’ I was really interested in harmony and I thought ‘If I do get something going, I’d like it to be a three-part harmony.”

Despite their varied ages, Leask said that “ower a period oh time it gelled.”

Although the band wrote the album in 2000, Leask said the way it was made meant it had not officially been released until now.

“Indigo Skies was just done in the bedroom of JJ Jamieson’s flat at the time,” she said.

“It was just a hobby to get some oh wir songs doon, so it’s no available onywhar.

“I just thought it’s no oot there and it might get some new listeners and the music hasn’t dated that much when you listen back to it.

“I contacted everybody in the band and they all agreed, so I’ve been putting it out track by track on my YouTube channel.”

Read the full story in yesterday’s Shetland Times. To listen to Shoormal’s newly released songs visit Freda Leask’s YouTube channel here.