Tartan Army supporter talks of his globetrotting treks to see heroes

Tartan Army fan Lyall Gair.

Tartan Army super fan Lyall Gair has been highlighted for the extraordinary lengths he has gone to to support the Scottish national football team, at home and abroad.

Quarff man Gair has been to as many as 90 matches over the years, including watching his heroes in blue in five matches at major tournaments – the latest of which was as part of a record-breaking mass trek to Germany for last summer’s European Championships.

Scottish Football Association sponsors Specsavers sat down with Gair to speak to him about his incredible pilgrimages with the Tartan Army.

“I laugh when people ask, ‘why do you do it?’,” Gair said.

@specsavers Lyall’s been to 90 Scotland games and 38 European countries in the process…supporting his team home and away. There’s not a lot he hasn’t seen or heard. ♬ original sound – Specsavers

It was for the “atmosphere, friendships and stories” which comes along with the rollercoaster ride of following Scotland.

“You get it all when you’re following Scotland.”

And for fans like Gair, the journey begins again tonight, with Scotland setting out on the road to qualification, as he and thousands of others will be hoping their next great adventure takes them across the Atlantic – to cheer on Scotland at the FIFA World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico and the USA next year.

Scotland play Denmark in Copenhagen this evening (7.45pm kick-off) in the first World Cup qualifier of the UEFA campaign.

The match will be live on BBC Two this evening from 7.30pm.