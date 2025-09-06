Delight as salon receives national recognition

The team at Halo Hair and Beauty, from left, beautician Rebecca Anderson, salon owner Vanya Johnson, hairdresser Amy Pearson and receptionist Jessica Callaghan. Missing from the photo: lash technician Lois Sinclair and hairdressers Sarah Macdonald and Brenna Laverty.

A salon owner is “amazed” after the business received two major rankings on the national stage.

Halo Hair and Beauty was named the third best new salon at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

The awards also ranked the Halo team as the 14th best in Britain – beating tens of thousands of entries.

Vanya Johnson, from Aith, first opened the business in 2023.

She is delighted by the speed at which Halo Hair and Beauty has received such recognition.

“This year there were more entries than any other year,” she said.

“It’s getting bigger the more years they have it, and the competition is getting harder.

“We were really surprised we were placed so high. It’s been amazing.

“I decided I wanted to enter us into something where everyone had a chance to come down to Birmingham. Four of us ended up going, and we were glad we did go down since we were placed so high. We had a brilliant weekend.”

Since launching the business has gone from strength to strength – with the introduction of more staff and moving to their premises at the Toll Clock Shopping Centre in Lerwick.

Miss Johnson said the salon is also increasing its workforce even further – with another beautician soon to join the team. There are also plans to introduce another nail technician.

“Our goal is to grow the salon and built up our clientele even more, and of course making sure we keep the customers we already have happy. I think we will probably attend the hair and beauty awards again next year as well, because it’s a really good thing to be a part of.

“It’s not even about winning or being placed high. It’s just seeing what you’re capable and having a goal to aim towards.”

After taking the risk to open her own business, Miss Johnson said it quickly became apparent she had made the right decision.

“It’s a big risk opening your own business and probably an even bigger risk during the first couple of years to move somewhere bigger.

“ I definitely had doubts at times as anybody would.

“You think ‘what’ll happen if it doesn’t work out?’ because you’ve spent your life savings on it, but it certainly has worked out.

“I’m not only glad for me, but for the lasses who work in the salon.

“We’ve got a really good team and we’re all really good pals now, and I canna imagine working without them.”

She added: “The clients are the ones who make it. Without them we wouldn’t be where we are. “We’re really lucky to have such supportive clients.”

