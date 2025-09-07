Rocket tanks arrive in Unst ahead of first launch from SaxaVord Spaceport
Massive rocket tanks are travelling through Unst today (Sunday) towards SaxaVord Spaceport.
They shipments came by barge from Lerwick to Baltasound pier before making their onward journey by road to Lamba Ness.
They bear the insignia of Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) which is scheduled to carry out the UK’s first ever orbital satellite launch from the spaceport in the near future.
RFA has advised road users the delivery may cause delays.