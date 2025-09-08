Dozens of sports award nominations submitted on first day

The Team of the Year 2024, Shetland Men's Rugby Club. Photo: Brian Gray

More than 60 nominations were submitted for the Shetland Sports Awards on the day submissions opened.

The figure was confirmed by Shetland Recreational Trust chief executive Robert Geddes, when speaking to The Shetland Times.

It is one of the biggest dates on the isles sporting calendar, which celebrates the best athletes, teams and volunteers over the course of the last year.

Eight categories will be included at this years event, held in the Clickimin Bowls Hall. These categories are:

Sports Person of the Year,

Young Sports Person of the Year,

Volunteer Coach of the Year,

Team of the Year,

Young Team of the Year,

Volunteer of the Year,

the Inclusivity Award

and, the Lifetime Endeavour Award.

Nominations are open, and will close at midnight on Wednesday 17th September.

To make a nomination click HERE.

Last year, world champion strongman Andrew Goodlad lifted the big prize after he was selected as Sports Person of the Year.

At the time, he told The Shetland Times that he was surprised to be the winner as the other competitors in the three-person shortlist were each worthy of the title.

Other winners on the night were: Danielle Witt (Young Sports Person of the Year); Dougie Grant (Lifetime Endeavour); Delting Football Club (Inclusivity Award); Shetland Men’s Rugby (Team of the Year); Lerwick Rangers U14s (Young Team of the Year; Brian Chittick and Neil Murray (Coaches of the Year) and Babs Ross (Volunteer of the Year).