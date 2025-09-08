Fishing and Marine News

September 8, 2025
Injured crew member rescued from Danish vessel
The Rescue 900 helicopter touching down at the Clickimin emergency landing site following a previous incident. Photo: Jim Mullay

An injured crew member was evacuated from a Danish vessel east of Shetland this afternoon (Monday).

The Coastguard were called to assist after a crew member was injured on a boat roughly 40 nautical miles east of Shetland.

The call came in just before 1.00pm, and the casualty arrived at Clickimin helipad not long after 3.30pm.

A number of Norwegian and Danish pelagic and factory trawlers were at sea east of the isles this morning, according to satellite tracking data.

