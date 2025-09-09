Enthusiast pays visit to historic Lerwick Town Hall bells

Some of the bells at the Lerwick Town Hall.

Lerwick Town Hall’s bells rang out in song this afternoon (Tuesday) for the second day in a row when carillon enthusiast Michael Boyd visited.

Mr Boyd is a member of the Carillon Society of Britain and Ireland and had been in the isles with his wife on a walking holiday – but he was unable to resist getting his hands on the UK’s most northerly bells.

Speaking to The Shetland Times, Mr Boyd said it was an intimate experience, and it was always “nice” to play a new instrument for the first time.

“It’s a small instrument, but as I say, with 11 bells, you can still play quite a lot of simple tunes on them,” Mr Boyd said of the town hall’s chime.

He said it was “particularly gratifying” to see the bells were looked after by the SIC staff.

So this was a highlight of his 8-day trip to Shetland.

Mr Boyd added: “I hope the people appreciate that.”