Fenwick resigns as men’s football manager

Photo: Brian Gray

Neil Fenwick has resigned as the manager of the men’s Shetland football team.

The decision comes less than a week after the association’s president called time on his speel at the top of the isles’ game.

Speaking to The Shetland Times, Fenwick said it was time for someone with more energy to take a shot at the role.

“It has been an honour and a privilege,” Fenwick said.

But he had felt “tired” after spending five years at the helm.

He said he wanted to thank the association, his coaches and all the players that had played for him over the years.

Fenwick’s appointment was announced in March 2020.