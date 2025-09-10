Town Hall to go green for world suicide prevention day

Lerwick Town Hall lit green another year to recognise the suffragette movement. Photo: Jim Mullay

Officials will light Lerwick town hall green this evening (Wednesday) to mark world suicide prevention day.

It will join the Glasgow science centre and Balmoral hotel in Edinburgh in nationwide effort led by Samaritans Scotland.

“The charity’s message to people in Scotland is that suicide is not inevitable,” said Samaritans Scotland’s communications officer Niamh Coffey.

“An interruption could be a face-to-face conversation, a phone call, text or any other way of connecting with someone when they’re experiencing suicidal thoughts.”

At the weekend the town hall was also lit green to mark the 40th anniversary of the Samaritans’ Shetland branch.

In a handwritten letter Felicity Varah-Harding, the Samaritans’ honorary president and daughter of the charity’s founder, congratulated local volunteers on their work.

“For a small branch you have achieved so much with your outreach and commitment,” she wrote.

“You will never know how many lives you have helped. You are all exceptional.”

• Read the full story of the first calls ever taken by the Shetland Samaritans in this week’s issue of The Shetland Times, out tomorrow (Thursday).