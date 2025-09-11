First look at new Fair Isle ferry

A render of the new ferry. Photo: Chartwell Marine

A replacement for the Fair Isle ferry is due to launch at the end of next year, with construction beginning shortly.

Chartwell Marine, contracted to design the new vessel, have also shared the first rendering of what the ferry will look like.

“Fair Isle needs a reliable vessel that can perform in tough conditions, without compromise,” said Parkol Marine Engineering, tasked by the council with building the new ferry.

“Working closely with Chartwell Marine, we’re building a ferry that’s robust, efficient and built to last, with advanced capabilities that will enable it to transport residents and goods safely and comfortably between Fair Isle and the Shetland mainland for years to come.”

Environment and transport committee chairwoman Moraig Lyall welcomed the news: “We look forward to seeing progress on the vessel build in the coming months ahead of anticipated completion in late 2026.”

The new, roll-on roll-off ferry will fit a dozen passengers and cargo, include accommodation for four crew and a crane for lifting cars and containers onto shore.