In this week’s Shetland Times

News

Shetland Times September 11, 2025
In today’s (Thursday, 11th September) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: crisis in care staffing sees council spend £10m on agency workers.

• A note from The Shetland Times‘ new editor.

• EXCLUSIVE: water-horse statue displayed in Whalsay to promote isle’s culture.

• Police chief’s concern over drug dog funding.

• Looking ahead to this weekend’s climate festival.

• Lib Dem leaders visits Shetland to talk autonomy, energy and fishing.

• Latest from ENERGY ZONE and MARINE.

• SPORT: voting opens for the Shetland Sports Awards 2025.

• SPORT: Football association president stands down.

