POLL: Do you welcome the council’s plans to instal more speed bumps in Lerwick?

Speed bumps on the road at Esplanade. Photo: Kevin Craigens

There will be more speed bumps put in place around Lerwick despite the council implementing 20mph speed limits during the summer.

Shetland Islands Council announced the plans in the public notices section of today’s Shetland Times.

These included four notices for the introduction of speed bumps in King Harald Street and King Erik Street; A969 South Road and Scalloway Road; Burgh Road; and Gilbertson Road and Bell’s Road.

Its announcements also included further implementation of 20mph speed limits on King Harald Street and Scalloway Road and South Road.

So this week, The Shetland Times is asking “Do you welcome the council’s plans to instal more speed bumps in Lerwick?”

