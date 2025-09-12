Calls made for community councillor nominations

Those interested in becoming a community councillor are being urged to submit their nominations.

The Notice of Election for Community Councils has been published today, inviting anyone interested in representing their local community to their nominations within the next five weeks.

There are 18 Community Council areas across the isles. Anyone who wishes to stand as a community councillor must be aged 16 or over, and be on the electoral register for the area they wish to represent.

Those interested should be able to commit to attending community council meetings every four to six weeks, have an interest in local topics and be enthusiastic about representing the views of their local community.

Ian Walterson, chairman of the Association of Shetland Community Councils, and chairman of Sandness and Walls Community Council, said: “Community councillors across Shetland do an important job on a wide range of issues, from representing local views and concerns, to improving local amenities and providing financial support to local groups and projects.

“You don’t need to have any previous experience or qualifications – just a keen interest in community life and a desire to make your area better.”

He added: “We’d urge folk to consider putting themselves forward to stand for their local community council and to do their bit to help drive positive change.”

Nomination papers are now available here and must be completed and returned by 4pm on Thursday 16th October.

After this date, where there are more nominations than places available in any community council area, a postal ballot will take place. Details will then be sent to electors in these areas from Friday 31st October – with polling completed by 5pm on Thursday 20th November.

Electors and their proxies who wish to have their postal ballot paper sent to a different address must apply to the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday 22nd October 2025. The Electoral Registration Office can be contacted on 01595 745700 or [email protected]