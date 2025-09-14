WATCH: Highlights of epic first Slippit Festival

The Zumba Crisis performing at Slippit Festival yesterday evening. Photo: Dave Donaldson

There was electric atmosphere in town yesterday (Saturday) with a range of musical talent taking to the stage for the isles first ever women-centred festival.

Whalsay singer-songwriter Kari Williamson opened Slippit’s evening concert at the Legion with a variety of covers as well as her own original songs – leaving the audience in awe of her powerhouse vocals.

During the final song of her set, she was also joined by Slippit organisers Ashlea Tulloch, Lakota Clubb and Rhea Newell for a cover of Paris Paloma’s 2024 hit Labour.

The Zumba Crisis then followed – with Lauren Abernethy turning heads with her versatile vocals and each member of the band displaying the ability to play multiple instruments at an impressively high level.

There was also a number of newly formed bands including The Skeks – with front-woman Heather Newell entertaining the crowd with her passionate, punk vocals.

Elastic Rain also took to the stage for the first time and raised the roof with a range of covers from rock bands such as Garbage and Nirvana.

Brundlehorse was the only all-male band to perform after being praised by organiser Ashlea Tulloch for their great understanding of the festival’s ethos of gender equality and inclusion in the music scene.

The heavy rock band had people headbanging and singing along to the songs from their recently released album Water Will Burn.

Although all the other performers were solely Shetland-based, Middle Class Guilt travelled up to the festival from Glasgow – while the band’s keyboardist Joanne Tait is from the isles.

With several years of gigging under the band’s belt, they performed their set with ease – dazzling the crowd with their distinctive sound.

Distinctly Mediocre was the final band to perform at Slippit. Despite only forming last year, the lasses played together in perfect unison and had everyone dancing – including to groovy covers such as Chic’s Good Times.

Read all the coverage from Slippit in next week’s Shetland Times.