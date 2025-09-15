News

First look at proposed new relief ferry

September 15, 2025 0
First look at proposed new relief ferry
A concept image of the proposed new relief ferry. Photo: Macduff Ship Design

Councillors progressed plans for a new relief ferry this morning (Monday), after viewing the first images of a concept design.

The proposed vessel would be 33 metres long, have 41 seats and the capacity for up to 15 cars.

It is expected to cost £11.76 million, with £10m funded by the Scottish government.

After considering detailed designs, councillors will be asked to approve a full business case in the middle of next year, after which the actual vessel is expected to enter the fleet in 2027.

While many councillors welcomed the news, one said it would not serve the full capacity needs of the council’s ferry fleet into the future.

“We’re going to need a bigger boat,” said John Fraser, Lerwick South.

“This is the solution for now,” said council leader Emma Macdonald. “It’s a really sensible use of the money we’ve been given by the Scottish government.”

The outline approval for a relief ferry comes shortly after renderings of a new Fair Isle ferry were shared last week. Construction is expected to start shortly, for completion “in late 2026”.

• Read the full story in this week’s issue of The Shetland Times, out Thursday 18th September.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.