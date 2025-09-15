First look at proposed new relief ferry

A concept image of the proposed new relief ferry. Photo: Macduff Ship Design

Councillors progressed plans for a new relief ferry this morning (Monday), after viewing the first images of a concept design.

The proposed vessel would be 33 metres long, have 41 seats and the capacity for up to 15 cars.

It is expected to cost £11.76 million, with £10m funded by the Scottish government.

After considering detailed designs, councillors will be asked to approve a full business case in the middle of next year, after which the actual vessel is expected to enter the fleet in 2027.

While many councillors welcomed the news, one said it would not serve the full capacity needs of the council’s ferry fleet into the future.

“We’re going to need a bigger boat,” said John Fraser, Lerwick South.

“This is the solution for now,” said council leader Emma Macdonald. “It’s a really sensible use of the money we’ve been given by the Scottish government.”

The outline approval for a relief ferry comes shortly after renderings of a new Fair Isle ferry were shared last week. Construction is expected to start shortly, for completion “in late 2026”.

• Read the full story in this week’s issue of The Shetland Times, out Thursday 18th September.