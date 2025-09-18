In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Thursday, 18th September) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Work under way for two new inter-island ferries.

• EXCLUSIVE: Skerries man hopes to keep memories from the island alive.

• EXCLUSIVE: Thousands spent on electric vehicle charging.

• Isles’ first ever woman-centred festival is a major success.

• Anger sparked over speed bump proposals.

• SPORT: Shetland women’s football team takes home trophy after entering tournament for the first time.

• SPORT: Whalsay reaches the top of netball table.