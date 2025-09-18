News

NEW MSYPs elected

September 18, 2025
Ava Williamson (left) and Beenie-Ann Wood have been elected as MSYPs, representing the voice of young people in Shetland. Photo: SIC

Two new Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYPs) have been elected to represent Shetland, at the annual general meeting on Tuesday of local youth forum Shetland Youth Voice.

Ava Williamson, 15, a pupil at Anderson High School in Lerwick, and Beenie-Ann Wood, also 15, a pupil at Brae High School, will represent Shetland at the Scottish Youth Parliament for the remainder of the current term of the Parliament, expected to be around 12 months.  

Six candidates, all aged 14 to17, stood for election. They presented their manifestos and priorities, before votes were cast by young people on the Shetland Youth Voice Executive Committee.

MSYPs are aged 14 to 25 and represent every constituency of the Scottish Parliament and nine national voluntary organisations. 

They are normally elected for a two year term, but the Scottish Youth Parliament has agreed nationally to extend the current term of MSYPs for an additional year, until late 2026.

Ava and Beenie-Ann are part of the Shetland Youth Voice Executive and work with other members to present the views of young people throughout Shetland.   

As MSYPs, they will also now represent those views nationally through the Scottish Youth Parliament.

The two newly-elected MSYPs have highlighted a number of key issues for young people in Shetland including transport, mental health services, fair work and the need to promote Shetland’s culture.

They will both take part in a range of induction training and activities with the Scottish Youth Parliament in the coming weeks, and have the opportunity to meet other MSYPs from across the country. 

Sonny Thomason, Election Co-ordinator with Shetland Islands Council’s Youth and Employability Service, said: “We’re really pleased to announce the results of the by-election to elect two new MSYPs for Shetland, held by Shetland Youth Voice (SYV).   

“Ava and Beenie-Ann were both strong and experienced candidates, having both already served on the SYV committee and shown themselves to be very capable representatives of young people in Shetland.”   

