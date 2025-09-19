News

Big thank you for lifeboat supporters

Ryan Taylor September 19, 2025 0
Lifeboat supporters will be given a big thank you tomorrow during a special day organised by the RNLI.

Invited groups will visit the charity in Lerwick, and meet members of the lifeboat crew.

Legacy engagement manager Katrine Macphail is visiting the isles to meet people who have shown their support to the charity.

“I steward a portfolio of supporters who have kindly told us that they are leaving us a gift in their will,” she told The Shetland Times.

“As a way of showing our appreciation I keep in touch with them several times a year, get to know them, take them to lifeboat stations, introduce them to the crew, hear stories first hand, see behind the scenes and go down and look at the boat.

“It’s something that we can offer that money can’t buy, but it’s a way of keeping them engaged and being able to say ‘thank you for your amazing support’.”

She added: “Six out of every 10 lifeboat launches are only possible because of the kind people who leave us a gift in their will.

“That’s 60 per cent of electric, heating, kit, crew training, fuel. So it’s a huge chunk of our income. We’re trying to protect that income as well. That’s why we’re trying to engage with supporters as much as we can.”

Tomorrow’s visit will kick off with tea and biscuits before a short introduction. Crew members from both Lerwick and Aith will be in attendance, and a spool of photos and videos will also be shown.

The final video shows rescues in the North Sea, and ends with footage of the Green Lilly off Bressay in November 1997.

The Lerwick lifeboat plucked five crew off the vessel and the coastguard airlifted 10 to safety. But coastguard winchman Bill Deacon was lost in the Storm Force 11 gale.

