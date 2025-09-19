Final preparations for Gaza solidarity walk

Campaigners on the last Gaza solidarity walk last spring. Photo: Dave Donaldson

More than two dozen people will set off walking from Sumburgh tomorrow morning (Saturday) to raise money for peace-making and relief charities in Israel and Palestine.

The group aim to walk through South Mainland to Lerwick, roughly the same distance as the length of the Gaza Strip.

“The 30 mile walk that Shetlanders will take on Saturday represents the long, treacherous journeys that Palestinian civilians have been forced to make during the genocide,” said Greens councillor Alex Armitage, one of the walk’s organisers.

“We walk in solidarity with these folk, to raise money to ease their suffering, and to support peace, justice and security for all in the region.”

The organisers have extended an invite to anyone who would like to join for the whole walk, any of its three parts or a smaller section. Anyone interested should contact the organisers.

A fundraiser has so far raised more than £1,000 for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund and the Green Olive Collective.

“Folk are asked to donate generously if they have the means,” said Dr Armitage.

The walkers will set off at 6am and expect to arrive in Lerwick roughly 15 hours later.