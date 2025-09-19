‘SUV of the skies’ above Tingwall

An innovative and fully autonomous drone described as “the SUV of the skies” has taken flight above Tingwall.

The exercise was the work of Fareham-based Windracers, which is gauging what interest there may be in the new “Ultra” aircraft in Orkney and Shetland.

Boasting a 10-metre wingspan, the Ultra can carry 100kg over 1,000km, and adopts a rugged design to make it suitable for landings in isolated locations.

The concept was originally designed by a PhD student at the University of Southampton, who saw the device as key to delivering aid to Africa.

To that end, plans are in place to deliver aid to the Democratic Republic of the Congo on behalf of Aviation Sans Frontières later this year.

But the aircraft’s potential for Shetland is also being explored.

Staff at Windracers had scheduled Shetland’s first point-to-point drone flight from Tingwall Airport to Lamb Holm.

Sadly, conditions meant the plans had to be curtailed. But Tom Boorman of Windracers said the visual line of sight flight, which went ahead instead, was still a success.

“The reason we are here today is to test our capabilities,” he said.

He added discussions were taking place with Shetland Islands Council about the drone’s potential.

“Communities want an additive service – so they don’t want something that takes away from existing services, like a ferry or flight, but they want something that adds on.

“We want to add on to the existing infrastructure, whether that’s supplying essential agricultural equipment to remote parts of the islands, or essential supplies that might not necessarily meet the demand of the customer for existing infrastructure. This is about adding on.”

He added: “We have 100kg capability. So if there’s demand for it, we’ll fit it in.”

The aircraft differs from a normal drone, in that it is fully autonomous.

“It flies completely by itself,” said Mr Boorman. “It’s not a remote pilot somewhere with a headset on. It does the job through some really innovative software.

“It’s much cheaper than a helicopter in terms of energy efficiency, so it really is about providing the best low-cost alternative to the service needed. This really is the SUV of the skies.”

Staff at Windracers will now spend time gathering all the evidence from the flight and work with the Civil Aviation Authority, as well as Shetland Islands Council, to hear what the demands for such a service might be.