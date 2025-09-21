Papa Stour linkspan works delayed again

MV Snolda on the linkspan at Papa Stour. Photo: SIC

Planned works on the Papa Stour ferry terminal linkspan have been delayed by weather, according to the council.

The replacement of the terminal’s existing linkspan was due to begin tomorrow (Monday), but has been postponed “due to adverse weather forecast and seastate”.

This marks the second weather-related delay to works which were first scheduled to being in late August.

Ferry operations will instead continue as timetabled this week.

The council has not yet announced rescheduled dates for the works, but said it hopes to complete them this year.