Triumph for rowing crews in London

Crews from Lerwick and Burra celebrating after the race.

Rowing crews from Burra and Lerwick won their respective categories at the Great River Race in London yesterday (Saturday).

Started in 1988, the race now sees more than 300 crews row 21.6 miles from Millwall in east London to Richmond in the west.

With a time of two hours, 40 minutes and 40 seconds (3:15.40 handicap adjusted), Burra won the Alan Spong trophy for first mixed crew.

Just less than a quarter of an hour behind, Lerwick won the John Gavin Trophy for over-40s mixed crews. The average age of the Lerwick crew is 57.

The race welcomes any craft with “fixed seats”, unlike olympic rowing boats. Both Burra and Lerwick entered traditional Shetland yoals into the race.