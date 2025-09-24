Aberdeenshire man admits ‘incomprehensible’ £100k damage to house

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man caused £100,000-worth of damage to a Skellister home – while wearing only boxer shorts and wellies.

Greg Reid, 26, of Dunecht in Aberdeenshire said he had no memory of the incident when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday, but admitted carrying out the offence.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said Reid’s actions were “utterly incomprehensible”.

The court heard that Reid had disturbed a neighbour by shouting and swearing at around 9.30am on 31st October last year.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Reid had been in Shetland on a short-term basis for work, but on this occasion he had failed to turn up.

Instead, a neighbour saw him run from one house to another while causing a scene outside.

The neighbour was so concerned she called her son, who lived nearby.

The son told officers that Reid appeared to have “gone completely mad”, Mr MacKenzie said.

Reid entered a house and caused so much damage it had left the property with an estimated £100,000 to

£120,000-worth of damage.

The court heard the house had only recently been renovated and there was no insurance in place.

“The complainer has to effectively start again,” Mr MacKenzie said.

Reid discharged a dry powder fire extinguisher around the house, as well as ripping out electrical fixtures, wiring and skirting boards.

He had caused holes in the walls, damaged doors and smashed double and triple glazing external windows.

In addition, he had contaminated the internal walls with his blood.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had no recollection of the incident.

Reid was due to go for a brain scan and had been seeing psychiatrists since the incident.

He will appear for sentencing on 22nd October.