Revised dates for linkspan maintenance

MV Snolda on the linkspan at Papa Stour. Photo: SIC

Shetland Islands Council has announced revised dates for the planned maintenance on the linkspan at the Papa Stour ferry terminal.

Works on the Papa Stour linkspan will now begin on Monday 6th October.

There will be no vehicle access to the Papa Stour ferry on Wednesday 8th October.

The service will operate for foot passengers only, using a gangway from the ferry to the shore.

Passengers should be aware that the gangway and the stairs on board the vessel can be steep.The maintenance involves major structural work which will require the linkspan to be taken out of use. The linkspan will be removed after the last sailing on Monday and will be replaced in time for the next sailing on Friday morning.

Vehicle access to the Papa Stour ferry will not be possible between these times.

Passengers are advised that there will be restricted space at the Papa Stour ferry terminal while these works are taking place. Ferry sailings on the Papa Stour route are for bookings only. These works have been postponed twice in recent months due to unfavourable weather and sea conditions. Shetland Islands Council apologises for any inconvenience to passengers caused by these essential works.