Council seeks views for new ASN transition policy

Shetland Times September 26, 2025 0
Views are being sought to help develop council policy which can best meet the needs of young people with additional support needs when leaving school.

A series of meetings is planned, as well as an online meeting, asking parents, family members, carers and young people for their views.  

Feedback received will help to improve planning and coordination across services for young people as they make their transition into adulthood. 

Young people who are still at school will also be invited to take part in focus groups at school, and are slso welcome to attend the sessions.

Parents, family members, carers and young people are invited to attend next week’s engagement sessions and share views on how to improve the transition experience for young people with additional support needs leaving school.   

Meetings will take place on:

  • Monday 29th September – 6pm-7.30pm – Bixter Hall
  • Tuesday 30th September – 6pm-7.30pm – Carnegie Hall, Sandwick
  • Wednesday 1st October – 6pm-7.30pm – Islesburgh Community Centre, Room 10
  • Thursday 2nd October – 6pm-7.30pm – Brae Hall
  • Friday 3rd October – 6pm-7pm – Online via Microsoft Teams

Anyone unable to attend a meeting but would like to share their views, or who would like attend via Microsoft Teams, is asked to email [email protected]

Director of children’s services Samantha Flaws said: “Each young person’s journey will look different as they leave school, depending on when they leave school, and their own aspirations and goals. 

“We want to make sure that different services work well together to give a positive impact on those young people who need additional support. 

“We’re keen to hear from young people and the people involved in their lives on how best to do this, and I’d urge people to share their views with us.” 

