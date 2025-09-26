Framework for bus services published

A new framework has been published to help shape the provision of public transport.

The move by Shetland Islands Council and the transport partnership ZetTrans will enable operators placed on the framework to bid for various transport contracts.

The first contracts to be let using the framework will be public bus and school transport contracts, in place from August next year.

The framework includes “lots” for public bus services, school bus services, and additional support needs (ASN) as well as adult social care transport.

Interested operators will have the opportunity to gain a place on the framework, subject to meeting selection and quality criteria.

There will then be a competition stage with contracts awarded, either individually or in packages, to those operators submitting the most economically advantageous tender.

Local transport operators and anyone who is interested in a bus or taxi contract are invited to register on Public Contracts Scotland, the national public sector procurement website, to view the framework documents. Submissions must be returned by noon on Monday 27th October.

The council is also providing an information session for all operators and potential new entrants in to the market at 6.30pm on Tuesday 7th October. The session will be held in Room 16, Islesburgh Community Centre, Lerwick.

Chairwoman of the council’s environment and transport committee and ZetTrans, Moraig Lyall, said: “We’re pleased to be able to publish this new framework for the next four years, representing the next step in the process of contracting for public bus and school transport services in Shetland from August 2026.

“We rely on local operators to deliver public, school and ASN services, and we’re keen to work with them, and new entrants to the market, to deliver the best transport services possible for the people and communities who rely on them.”

Details of the new framework can be found on the Public Contracts Scotland website.