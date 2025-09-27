Erskine defends Starmer’s ID card proposals

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with Labour candidate John Erskine.

Controversial proposals to roll out ID cards for adults across the UK will be “transformative” for Shetland, Labour’s Holyrood election candidate has claimed.

John Erskine has responded to criticism from opposition politicians who criticised the proposals made by Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer.

“A secure, free digital ID has the potential to be transformative for people living in Shetland and across the Highlands and Islands.



“Too often, we face extra barriers in accessing public services because of geography, distance and bureaucracy.

“Whether it’s proving your age, applying for benefits, or dealing with government services online, things that should be simple can become more complicated when you live hundreds of miles from the nearest government office.



“This new scheme will make it easier for people to prove who they are, cut down on unnecessary paperwork, and ensure that communities across the Highlands and Islands are not left at a disadvantage.

“By putting more power in people’s hands, digital ID can help level the playing field for remote and rural areas while keeping people’s data secure.”

Mr Erskine was speaking after Alistair Carmichael slammed the proposals.

The isles MP said the proposition was “inherently risky”.

Shetland Green councillor Alex Armitage also opposed the plans, describing ID cards as “an attack on our democracy”.

“We have ID cards if we want to drive a car, national insurance cards if we want to get a job, passports if we want to visit another country. But our use of these documents is largely under our control,” he said.

“This is yet another authoritarian overreach by the Labour government and, when set against the backdrop of the current politcal climate, it worries me greatly.”

Mr Erskine rounded on the SNP for opposing the plans, insisting the party – and First Minister John Swinney – had “completely failed at public service reform”.

“After 18 years of SNP refusal to reform or invest, it’s no wonder Scotland’s public services are on their knees. Instead of standing in the way, the SNP should be backing practical reforms like this that can genuinely make life easier for people across Shetland, the Highlands and Islands and Scotland.”