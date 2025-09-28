Wool week festival offers a host of delights

Alison Rendall with her new book, which will be launched on Thursday.

A former wool week patron is preparing for the launch of a new book, as the celebration of Shetland wool gets into full swing.

Alison Rendall, who served as patron in 2023, will launch her new book Fair Isle Knitting Tradition at Lerwick Town Hall on Thursday.

She will be signing copies of her work from 6.30pm.

The news comes as Shetland Wool Week officially opens today, welcoming visitors from across the globe.

Over the week, nearly 1,000 attendees are expected to take part in more than 300 workshops, tours, classes and cultural events – from spinning and weaving, to spinning and fleece preparation.

This year’s wool week patrons are the Shetland Guild of Spinners, Knitters, Weavers and Dyers.

The celebration of Shetland’s unique wool, heritage and textiles is now in its 16th year.The event is organised by Shetland Amenity Trust.

Its chief executive, Hazel Sutherland, said: “Shetland Wool Week is a true community collaboration with a loyal international following.

“We would like to extend our thanks to sponsors, volunteers and the wider Shetland community for their continued support and enthusiasm for helping to make it happen, year after year.”

Curator Donna Smith added: “This year’s theme, Shetland Ways, shines a light on the rich diversity of techniques and traditions that define Shetland knitting.

“From the makkin belt to intricate finishing methods, Shetland knitters have long developed their own ‘ways’ – individual approaches passed through generations.

“There is no single ‘right’ way, but rather a shared culture of knitting that is efficient and beautifully crafted. We’re delighted to share this theme with our audience, from fleece to finished object.

This year’s programme promises something for everyone – whether you’re learning to dye with lichens, weaving your first cloth, joining a sheepdog tour, finding out how to knit without a pattern, finessing skills in a knitting class or attending a cultural talk or concert.