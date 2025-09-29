Thomas Drever jailed for 10 months

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A Lerwick man has been jailed for 10 months after failing to comply with two “lenient” community payback orders.

Thomas Drever, 27, of Ladies Drive, admitted the breaches when he appeared in custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Monday).

The court heard Drever had failed to pay £300 compensation after he committed an assault at Trench Bar in 2022 – although he did complete the unpaid work.

But failure to complete 80 hours unpaid work from a second offence on 27th October last year caused Sheriff Ian Cruickshank “greater concern”.

Drever had admitted shouting, swearing and uttering threats to police officers as they tried to arrest him while a warrant was out for his apprehension.

He had attempted to resist the officers by bracing his legs against the doors of a police van.

While in the van, he butted and kicked the internal cell compartment and spat.

Officers also found him in possession of cocaine – worth between an estimated £80 to £100, said procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had taken advice to go back on antidepressants.

This had “completely knocked him out” and left him unable to attend court for the community payback order reviews.

Sheriff Cruickshank noted Drever had completed some of his payback order from the 2022 offence but said the £300 compensation, which Drever was still to pay, was a “constituent part” of the order.

Secondly, the cause for “greatest concern” for the sheriff was Drever’s behaviour towards officers last year.

The sheriff said he was not on the bench when the community payback order was given back in April, and he considered the sentence “particularly lenient”. It was an alternative to jail time.

“You should have grasped the nettle when offered the opportunity,” Sheriff Cruickshank told Drever. “That would have been a little less prickly.”

Drever was sentenced for two months for the failure to pay compensation from the 2022 conviction and eight months for the offences committed last year.