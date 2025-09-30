Garrison construction work forces panto cancellation

Garrison Theatre.

The Christmas pantomime has been cancelled after construction works prevented access to its traditional home in the Garrison Theatre.

Islesburgh Drama Group took the difficult decision to cease production of The Wizard of Oz due to difficulties staging the show elsewhere along with the weeks of rehearsals.

The Garrison is currently ringed by specialist scaffolding while a new slate roof and guttering is installed on the listed building, which is over 120 years old.

Owner Shetland Charitable Trust (SCT) intended having the scaffolding cleared from around the fire exits temporarily to allow safe access for the panto.

However, strict safety standards meant a complicated new scaffolding framework would need to be designed by consultants and erected, interrupting the ongoing roof works and adding heavy extra costs.

Shetland Arts stepped in to offer Mareel as an alternative venue, despite its auditorium lacking the wings and depth of stage available in a theatre.

However, the drama group has reluctantly concluded that it cannot continue with its production.

Drama group president Cheryl Cluness said: “This year Islesburgh Drama Group proudly celebrates 75 years of community theatre.

“The Wizard of Oz was set to be our 34th pantomime – a key part of our calendar and a crucial fundraiser that helps support our wider programme of creative work for Shetland audiences.

“As a charity, these funds are essential, particularly as not all our productions break even.

“We have carefully explored a range of alternative options to bring this year’s pantomime to different locations across Shetland.

“However, after detailed consideration, none of these scenarios proved financially viable for the group.

“As a charitable organisation, we have a responsibility to ensure the long-term sustainability of Islesburgh Drama Group.

“With this in mind – and due to the financial losses involved in each option – our trustees have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2025 pantomime.

“We are deeply saddened by the impact this will have on our director Stephenie Georgia, and cast and crew, who have already invested significant time and energy into preparations since our initial reading in April.

“We are incredibly grateful for their commitment and creativity.

“Looking ahead, we are now exploring alternative performances and events to help bring Christmas joy to our members and the wider Shetland community. Thank you for your continued support.”

Charitable trust chairman Robert Leask said the trust was “extremely disappointed” that problems with its building had derailed the panto.

“We can only apologise. We were committed to helping in any way we could to keep the production on track. It’s really unfortunate that such a popular festive event won’t now be happening.

“Renovation works on old listed buildings are not straight forward and rarely go according to plan. The Garrison’s structural problems date back many years but once the new roof is completed it should give the theatre a great future ahead.”

The Garrison was built in 1903 as a drill hall and gym for the local volunteer soldiers of the Gordon Highlanders.

It has witnessed thousands of stage performances by many generations of local actors as well as star performances by the likes of Gracie Fields, Elvis Costello and Billy Connolly.