Hot water off in parts of town following leak on district heating network

Shetland Heat Energy and Power Ltd. Photo: Brian Gray

A small leak on the district heating network has left homes in part of Lerwick without hot water.

Shetland Heat Energy and Power Ltd posted a notice this morning (Tuesday) apologising for the short notice about the disruption.

It said the leak has been reported in the Ronald Street area of town.

“Unfortunately, we need to valve off this area and stop the water flow in order to access the pipe and carry out the repair,” Sheap added.

“This means that, with immediate effect, there will be no hot water supply to properties in the King Harald Street, Breiwick Road, Knab, and surrounding areas.

“Our engineers are on site and will work to complete the repair as quickly as possible.”

Sheap said further updates would be provided throughout the day and it hoped to have services restored by late afternoon, or sooner.

The rest of the town is unaffected.