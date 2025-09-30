Man dies in house fire tragedy

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Stock image.

A man has died in a house fire in the North Mainland.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances to Gluss Ayre, near Ollaberry, after the fire was reported around 12.56pm yesterday (Monday).

The fire was extinguished around 4.25pm.

Police Scotland told this newspaper that the man was pronounced dead at the scene and formal identification had yet to take place.

“A joint investigation to establish the full circumstances will be carried out,” Police Scotland said.

Investigators will remain on the scene for several days to identify the cause of the fire.